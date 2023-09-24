The Coffee Table Review: An Unbearably Cruel Dark Comedy Everyone And No One Should Experience [Fantastic Fest 2023]

"Buying that coffee table was the single worst decision I've ever made."

Caye Casas made a fantastic debut in 2017 as co-director of "Killing God," a hilariously dark comedy about messed-up family dynamics and a world-ending proposal. Now, he is really focusing on the dark part of dark comedy for his solo directorial debut in "The Coffee Table," a movie best watched as blind as humanly possible — if you even dare experience it. This is one of the bleakest, meanest, most unbearably cruel movies you could ever see, yet it is so uncomfortable and awkward you can't help but laugh in a maniacal way that might give you more than a few looks from those around you (if they're not laughing themselves). "The Coffee Table" is the anti-schadenfreude movie, one that gives you so much unpleasant misfortune you cannot possibly find it funny ... until you do.

The film follows a middle-aged couple, Maria (Estefanía de los Santos) and Jesús (David Pareja), who are blessed with a newborn baby. Tired of his wife making every decision in their marriage, Jesús decides he will buy the world's tackiest glass coffee table. That decision dramatically changes their lives.

If "Uncut Gems" was billed as the most stressful time you can have a the cinema, then this movie makes that look like a children's educational program. "The Coffee Table" is a tight 90-minute movie that feels 4 hours long, in the sense that you just want to be put out of your misery and see the credits roll. But Casas refuses, forcing you to experience more and more misery with no sense of relief whatsoever, except to embrace the chaos and laugh it off.