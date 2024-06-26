MaXXXine Review: Ti West And Mia Goth Bring Sexy Satanic Sleaze Back To Hollywood Horror

The 1980s were a heyday for Hollywood horror movies thanks to a slasher boom generating a roster of icons, sexy vampires like "The Lost Boys" and "Fright Night," and movies like "The Shining" that appeal to audiences beyond the Real Sickos. But never fear, Sicko Cinema was alive and well throughout the decade, even if your average movie fan isn't familiar with Gary Sherman's "Vice Squad," Katt Shea's "Stripped to Kill," or Robert Vincent O'Neil's "Angel." These were films that were given exponentially smaller budgets and focused on communities deemed too risqué or taboo for the status quo. Deemed "trashy," "exploitative," or "low-brow," these schlock-fests [complimentary] were some of the last vestiges of explicit, fearlessly envelope-pushing cinematic storytelling. As far as I'm concerned, there's been a void ever since.

Ti West efficiently captured the gritty, naturalistic look and tone of 1970s horror flicks like "The Texas Chain Saw Massacre" with "X," evoked a nightmarish golden-age hellscape a la "The Wizard of Oz" with "Pearl," but has perfected his exercise in pastiche with the lusty electric sleaze and entertainment industry satire of "MaXXXine." Mia Goth returns for her third go-around and second venture as Maxine Minx, the sole survivor of the Texas Porn Star Murders in "X" and prolific adult film star trying to make a career crossover into mainstream pictures. When she lands her first "legitimate" role in the sequel to a horror movie franchise in the making, her dreams of being a star finally feel within reach. But when the ghosts of her past, a mysterious murderer, and the meat grinder of the Hollywood studio system threaten to take it away, Maxine Minx proves that she's willing to do everything and anything to ensure the life she deserves.

The result is an erotic cataclysm of gnarly kills, an aesthetic to die for, and another powerhouse performance from Mia Goth.