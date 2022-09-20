How Ti West's Pearl Remakes The Wizard Of Oz As A Horror Movie

Ti West's "Pearl," a prequel to his subversive slasher "X," is one of the best horror movies in recent years. Mia Goth's spellbinding performance as a lonely, sadistic farmer's daughter with big dreams carries the film. Both "Pearl" and "X," as well as the upcoming third film in the trilogy, "MaXXXine," honor the film and pornography industries and study the allure of stardom through a celluloid aesthetic that captures a particular era in cinema history.

"X" was Ti West's homage to the schlocky 1970s grindhouse movies and the available snippet of "MaXXXine" seems to capture the grainy VHS artificiality of the 1980s. "Pearl," meanwhile, is like looking at classic Hollywood through a funhouse mirror. Ti West tells Filmmaker Magazine that he used the same dazzling Technicolor palette as "The Wizard of Oz." These striking colors are a visual expression of Pearl's romantic fantasies yet they feel uncanny as if something sinister lurks beneath.

Mia Goth watched "The Wizard of Oz" as a "palate cleanser" to get into the mindset of a young Pearl. The classic film's dreamy innocence and sense of wonder helped her shift from the vengeful, elder Pearl to the sheltered girl who aspires to be a dancer in moving pictures. "Pearl" refracts the beloved fantasy of "The Wizard of Oz" through numerous visual and thematic references.