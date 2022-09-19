Legendary Filmmaker Martin Scorsese Is A Big Fan Of Ti West's Pearl [Exclusive]

Celebrities, they are just like us. They eat, they go to the bathroom, they get into flamed Twitter wars over dumb Marvel comments, and they like disturbing, unsettling horror movies.

That's right, we're talking about Mr. Martin Scorsese, accidental front man in the "is Marvel cinema?" debate, Oscar-winner, and living legend. He has made stars of many actors, and has changed the filmmaking industry by delivering several masterpieces.

What some people may not know is that Scorsese is a pure-hearted, relentless cinephile. The man just loves his pictures, has a list of movies from around the world you need to see, has worked to restore classic movies, and has helped produce modern hits like "Uncut Gems," "Shirley," and more. Today, he wants to gush about another movie he loves, not an award winning, fancy-pants Cannes premiere, nor a prestige play adaptation, but the shocking, blood-filled, alligator-feeding, Mia Goth-starring "Pearl" by Ti West.

"Pearl" is the prequel film to Ti West's "X," which premiered earlier this year. Shot in secret, "Pearl" stars Mia Goth as the young version of the villainous, murderous octogenarian from "X," here a young aspiring actress in 1918. It has one of the most uncomfortable end credits in a film, it is blood-soaked, and it rules.