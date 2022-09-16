Pearl Ending Explained: A Star Is Shorn

Even though "Pearl" isn't paying homage to vintage '70s and '80s slashers like "X" had done, it still features a similarly single-minded structure and economy of location. Set in 1918 on the same small-town Texas farm as in "X," "Pearl" sees the titular young girl trapped in a near-squalid existence by her overbearing German immigrant mother, Ruth (Tandi Wright) and her invalid father (Matthew Sunderland). The only moments of happiness Pearl enjoys involve her fantasies of becoming a star performer, and these fantasies grow after she meets the Projectionist at a local movie theater (David Corenswet) and hears from her sister-in-law, Mitzy (Emma Jenkins-Purro) that a dance troupe is holding auditions in town soon.

Pearl becomes seduced in a number of ways over the course of the film. For one, she's shown an underground European stag film by the Projectionist, and her adulterous relationship with him further equates the notion of stardom and sexual expression in her mind. For another, the advice she receives from both the Projectionist and Mitzy inspires her to stand up to Ruth, and the latter woman's strict methods and stifling of Pearl's self-image causes Pearl to accidentally set Ruth ablaze during a fight. Passing the point of no return, Pearl allows Ruth to perish in the basement of the farm home, euthanizes her father, and murders the Projectionist when she feels he doesn't like her any more.

All of that seems acceptable to Pearl, as she has now convinced herself that these events mean that she's destined to be whisked away to a life of fame and fortune — while waiting to audition for the troupe, she repeats "it has to be me" like a mantra. When Pearl is rejected by the troupe, she confesses her crimes both literal and emotional to Mitzy, who Pearl believes got the dance gig over her. No longer liking or trusting Mitzy, Pearl murders her, then "fixes" her own life by propping up the corpses of her dead parents at the kitchen table as if everything was fine. When Pearl's soldier husband Howard (Alistair Sewell) finally returns from the war, he finds his wife presiding over this ghoulish facsimile of a happy home. Pearl has made a new fantasy, one that's superseded reality.