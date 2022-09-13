Ti West Sees Pearl As A Darker Version Of A Disney Classic

While we're all rightfully raving about the unpredictable bent of Zach Cregger's "Barbarian," it seems no one has proved to be more of a chameleon in the world of horror this year than Ti West. It was well known that "X" was going to be West's return behind the camera after "In a Valley of Violence," but I don't think any of us were prepared for an entire universe of his making.

At the SXSW premiere for "X," West revealed that he utilized the film's sets to shoot an entire prequel film named "Pearl" in secret. It's crazy that we already have a follow-up to one of the best films of the year within less than six months. If that wasn't already cool enough, as of last night's screening of "Pearl" at the Toronto International Film Festival, West unleashed a teaser promo for "MaXXXine," the third film in the series, which will follow Mia Goth's titular "X" character as she navigates the Hollywood scene of the mid '80s.

While "X" was West's gloriously smutty ode to '70s exploitation and "The Texas Chain Saw Massacre," the aesthetic of "Pearl" appears more indebted to the vivid technicolor dreamscape of a twisted "Wizard of Oz." However, West sees the daylight nightmare resembling a beloved Disney classic, albeit probably not the one you're expecting.