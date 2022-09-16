The Adult Film In Pearl Is Real Movie From The Era, Says Director Ti West [Exclusive]

While obviously embracing the grimy nature of "The Texas Chain Saw Massacre," director Ti West's "X" owes just as much to the tail end of the '70s pornography boom. West's smutty ode to this era of filmmaking checks off all of the boxes associated with some of the best slashers, resulting in some truly gnarly moments. It stands among the best films of the year, not just because of its horror DNA, but because it presents the world of sex through the empathetic presentation of Mia Goth's dual performance.

Youth and retrospection collide with Goth playing both the auspicious Maxine, a hopeful starlet looking to make her name in the movies, and the forlorn Pearl, a sick woman in her 80s who finds herself jealous of her excitable new guests. While not playing the same character, the thematic throughline between their characters' six decades age difference shows a tenuous connection nonetheless.

It would have been well enough to exhibit these two characters as they are in "X," but West and Goth saw an opportunity to explore how she came to this point with the prequel film "Pearl." Even Goth's youthful persona will be elaborated upon with the upcoming "MaXXXine."

With "Pearl," however, we find out how she became the "murdering sex fiend" we were introduced to. There's a scene in the new film where a significantly younger Pearl is shown a stag film at the movie theater, which in and of itself carries a notable distinction.