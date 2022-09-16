How Pearl Became A Pandemic Movie, In More Ways Than One [Exclusive]

How certain films have decided to handle the pandemic has been fascinating. A film like "Three Thousand Years of Longing" reflects the world fairly accurately, where some people wear masks in public and others don't. "Confess, Fletch" makes an off-hand comment about the pandemic as to why Kyle MacLachlan's character doesn't shake hands. "Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn" conducts a PTA meeting outside to have open air circulation. Then there are the movies that use the pandemic to thematically link with their protagonists.

This is captured in Steven Soderbergh's crackerjack thriller "Kimi," where Zoë Kravitz's character is an agoraphobic person living in a time where going out in public is also a major health risk. So, when she does eventually have to leave her apartment and interact with people, the tension is unbearable. Venturing out into everyday society is now not something we take for granted. It is an adventure, and danger could be right around the corner.

Ti West's new horror film "Pearl" takes its cues from the COVID-19 pandemic, but it does not take place during it. No, this film goes back over 100 years to 1918, which just so happened to be when the influenza pandemic took place. Much of the imagery is still the same, most notably the mask wearing in public, and it utilizes the backdrop to great effect. While it's partly for tension, West wants to turn the regular outside world into his own perilous yellow brick road for his Dorothy Gale, the aspiring dancer Pearl (Mia Goth).