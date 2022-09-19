Pearl Features The Most Uncomfortable End Credits Of The Year

This article contains major spoilers for "Pearl."

The distinction of the greatest cinematic one-two punch of the year has to go to director Ti West. Not only did "X" reign as one of the best horror flicks of the year so far, but less than six months later, West had the colorful nightmare prequel known as "Pearl" ready for a theatrical release. Time will tell if it gains traction over its predecessor, but as it stands, "Pearl" is an absolute blast.

Where "X" was a tremendously entertaining ode to its '70s exploitation roots, "Pearl," on the other hand, is an unhinged beast all its own, emulating a bloody concoction of "Psycho," "Cinderella," and "The Wizard of Oz." Mia Goth is a ferocious presence who eats up the screen at every available opportunity. While we've already become acquainted with her "X" character, the much younger Pearl is a whole different experience.

Goth's performance allows for a wave of empathy for a dark character — it's a performance that elicits an uncomfortable laughter whenever she gets too inside her head. You never quite know how the fame-obsessed dreamer is going to react in a certain situation, and that makes watching "Pearl" so much fun.

The film maintains this twisted buoyancy up until the very end. When I say the very end, I mean "Pearl" closes on a haunting final shot that not only encompasses the twisted joy of Goth's performance, but had me squirming in my seat as the credits rolled.