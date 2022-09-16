Why Mia Goth's Pearl And X Characters Look Identical, According To Ti West [Exclusive]

Ti West's film "X" was released back in March and, perhaps unexpectedly, ended with a trailer for a prequel film that was already complete. Now, "Pearl" has been released in theaters only five months later. And, as it turns out, West isn't done. "MaXXXine" is coming soon, too.

The premise of "X" is that a group of enterprising adult filmmakers in the 1970s have to trek out to a remote farm to shoot their latest opus. There are many conversations about the integrity of indie filmmaking and the liberating importance of porn movies. During shooting, however, the very elderly owner of the farm, Pearl, skulks around the production, titillated by the sex, but also longing for years of lust lost. Pearl ends up snapping and going on a killing spree. In an odd bit of casting, both Pearl and Maxine, one of the film-within-a-film's actresses, are played by Mia Goth.

"Pearl" is about the title character's life decades earlier on the same farm. The barn is new, but Pearl is still struggling with her very natural libido in a repressive, limited environment that doesn't allow her to express it. As the previews point out, this will lead to Lizzie Borden-style axe slayings. Also, "Pearl" might have a mystery on its hands. Why are Pearl and Maxine identical? In "X," there appeared to be a thematic mirroring of the characters — one character is sexually free and the other is repressed.

In a recent interview with /Film, West explained to BJ Colangelo that the two mirrored character might have a nuanced connection.