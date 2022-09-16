Can You See Pearl Without Seeing X? Director Ti West Has The Answer [Exclusive]

I was not the biggest fan of Ti West's 1970s-set slasher film "X" from earlier this year. I really enjoyed the first half when it was an exploration of low-budget porn during the genre's golden age, and when it goes into full-on slasher mode, I start to check out (as I do with most slasher movies). When I learned that West had secretly made a prequel to "X," my interest wasn't too high, as the character that it would be exploring was the part of "X" I was least engaged with. But, hey, it stars Mia Goth, who I am a massive fan of, and I gave it a shot.

Not only did I prefer "Pearl" to "X," I just flat-out loved the film. Its style couldn't be more dissimilar from its predecessor, playing out as a classic Hollywood melodrama with a f*****-up core. West had me laughing and devastated in equal measure, and Goth could not have delivered a more arresting performance. When I began to recommend the film to people to check out during its opening weekend, I got the question "Do I need to see 'X' to enjoy it?"

I came down with a firm "No." This picture did make me want to go back and rewatch "X," as I think now it would be a more satisfying experience, but that would just be to satisfy my own curiosity. The two movies are so stylistically distinct, and "Pearl" exists as its own singular vision. As it turns out, writer/director Ti West designed the two films this way, making each film their own experience.