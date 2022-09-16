Ti West Talks Pearl, Mia Goth's Mesmerizing Performance, And The Horror Of Ambition [Exclusive Interview]

She's pretty unbelievable in both films, just delivering remarkable performances. "X" obviously has this very "Texas Chain Saw Massacre" aesthetic to it given the time period but I'm curious what made you gravitate towards this Golden Age of musical theater and the 1930s Technicolor, even though the film is set in 1918. Was there a reason for this aesthetic, versus what a movie would have looked like in the 1910s?

Well, for one, a movie in the 1910s would have more or less been in a silent film. As brave as A24 and I are, we weren't that brave, but I wanted to commit to a very specific choice of an aesthetic, so that it felt very far removed from "X," and we felt, in a different person's world, so it wasn't just more "X." And in going backwards, "X," is very much a movie that's about how cinema is affecting people. In a way, it's about this sort of independent auteurish filmmaking, and whatnot. The filmmaking before, silent movies aside, the Golden Age of Hollywood also matches the glitz and glamor of what the movies and the pictures represent, and how your life can change, and how glamorous and wonderful your life can be. That felt in line with what Pearl's story was, so that made sense.

When we first came up with the idea, for about a weekend, I was trying to find ways to make it as inexpensive as possible, to get the okay to even make it. One way to do that would be maybe to do it in black and white, in a German Expressionist kind of way, because I knew that the mother was German, and things like that. Then that would have been a heavy black and white aesthetic, with big, dark shadows that we conceivably would even paint.

The benefit of that was that if a wall that we did for "X," was green or something, we didn't really have to repaint it, because it was just going to be gray. So the prep time would have been much easier and much shorter. Credit to A24, they were like, "Well, if one of the driving reasons to make it black and white is because you're trying to find every cheap reason possible to get us to say yes, don't worry about that. Should it be in black and white?"

"Malcolm and Marie" had just come out, "The Tragedy of Macbeth" was being made, "The Lighthouse" ... there was enough movies there, where it was like, "They make black and white movies, they would have made this one." But it made me think, "Well, then, we could go the other direction, and go very colorful. It's just going to cost a few bucks more." And it wasn't crazy more. But when you're trying to get someone to greenlight a second movie, when you haven't even made the first one, you're looking for every single way to make it the easiest yes possible. And credit to them, they were like, "No, no, no, just do what you think is best for the movie." We went the childish, almost Disney-like way, with a more adult and demented subject matter, which felt like a fun contrast to me.