Lisa Frankenstein Review: A Twisted Treat Of '80s Horror Comedy Pastiche For Teenage Weirdos

15 years ago Diablo Cody and Karyn Kusama joined forced to deliver "Jennifer's Body," a genuine cult classic that went from mismarketed box office failure maligned by critics who didn't understand its brilliance, to the reclaimed favorite that became one of the selling points in the marketing for "Lisa Frankenstein." Cody returns to the teen horror comedy space alongside Zelda Williams (in her feature directorial debut) with a zany, heartfelt, and unapologetically odd story about a particularly peculiar high school outcast named Lisa (Kathryn Newton) who goes on a murderous adventure with the reanimated corpse of a young man — whose grave she hangs out at — in search of new limbs, a sense of autonomy, and maybe even love.

Set against the backdrop of the candy-coated neon bubblegum of the 1980s, "Lisa Frankenstein" makes no qualms about being for weirdos, and by weirdos. It's the resulting lovechild of a raucous orgy between "Edward Scissorhands," "My Boyfriend's Back," "Weird Science," "Death Becomes Her" and in a bit of ridiculous brilliance, the films of G. W. Pabst. This is to say that some people will hate "Lisa Frankenstein," but for those who love it, it's going to be one of their favorite films of 2024. I'm thrilled to say that I am one of them, because "Lisa Frankenstein" feels like it was birthed in a laboratory specifically to appeal to my sensibilities.

Everyone wants a goth girlfriend until she starts murdering those who've wronged her to harvest their bodies for parts for her undead boyfriend, but in the case of "Lisa Frankenstein," it'll only make you love her more.