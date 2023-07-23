Lucky McKee's Horror Gem May Went From Overlooked To Modern Classic

"If you can't find a friend, make one," a mother says to her child on her birthday, after gifting her a glass-encased Doll named Suzie. This child, May (Angela Bettis), finds herself struggling to make friends due to her amblyopia, or lazy eye, and finds herself clinging to Suzie for company and some sense of solace. This premise forms the foundation for Lucky McKee's directorial debut, "May," whose journey from being a box office flop to a cult classic over the years is as intriguing and strange as McKee's indie horror itself. The film has all the markings of unconventional body horror, with a good amount of psychological complexity thrown in for good measure. 21 years after its release, "May" still works as a weird little film about acute loneliness, and how this lingering feeling shapes us to covet parts of a whole.

When "May" was released in only nine theaters in North America, it only managed to gross around $150,277 against its $1.7 million budget. In purely economic terms, this can be considered a commercial flop. However, thanks to home video and favorable reviews from critics over the years, audiences gradually began to see "May" as the overlooked gem it is. There is something deeply relatable about the protagonist, even though she indulges in violent extremes, as it is a tale about a young woman who simply wants to be seen.

Even raging extroverts often feel the blow of crippling loneliness from time to time, where the walls close in as they recede into their darkest corners. For those who've struggled with perennial loneliness and social awkwardness, "May" symbolizes something deeply personal, as it unfurls the journey of someone who has never enjoyed the spotlight in their life, but also harbors a deep, insatiable hunger for it.