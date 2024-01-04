Love Rises From The Grave In The New Delightfully Strange Lisa Frankenstein Trailer
A new trailer for Zelda Williams' feature directorial debut "Lisa Frankenstein" just dropped, and it looks like exactly the dark gothic rom-com we didn't know we needed. Due out in time for Valentine's Day, the movie looks like one part "Warm Bodies," one part "Heathers," and one part "Jennifer's Body." You'll likely be hearing the latter comparison a lot, given that "Lisa Frankenstein" is penned by Diablo Cody, the same sardonic mastermind behind "Juno," "Tully," and the aforementioned Megan Fox-led cult horror-comedy favorite.
"Lisa Frankenstein" stars Kathryn Newton, who's already proven herself a great, game teen horror-comedy lead with the 2020 body swap film "Freaky." Cole Sprouse co-stars as the dashing corpse she reanimates, and the new trailer reveals that he'll likely spend the majority of the film communicating only through grunts and glances. It's probably not exactly a "May December" level performance, but it still (somehow) feels like a natural next step in fans' collective dreams of total "Riverdale" cast domination.
The couple who slays together stays together
The new trailer reveals more of the actual "Lisa Frankenstein" plot than we've seen before. While the initial teaser focused on Lisa and her undead lover's star-crossed romance, the newer preview shows that the pair's relationship is built on mutual improvement (he gives her a goth makeover, while she makes him look vaguely alive) and vigilante-ish justice. "I have an idea," Lisa says before we see a scene of her and Sprouse's character beating up a boy in the woods. "There are bad people out there," she explains before her beau dispatches him with an axe. The editing here makes the context a bit unclear, but Lisa seems to be killing a guy who tried to coerce her into sex.
We also get a glimpse of Carla Gugino's character, who says she opened up her home to Lisa and does not seem happy about her recent changes. "Your daughter is a little psycho," she says at one point, and an edited scene shows her pulling a worm from her mouth and screaming. Later on, she seems to be trying to commit Lisa to mental health treatment, but she's also wearing a maid costume and standing in a walk-in closet, so I'm sure all that will make sense later. For now, "Lisa Frankenstein" looks like a total delight for the "Wednesday" and "Heathers" crowds.
Get your best goth gear ready: the movie hits theaters on February 9, 2024.