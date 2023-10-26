Kathryn Newton Has A Crush On A Living Corpse In The Lisa Frankenstein Trailer

The high school world is one of pure chaos. What else would you expect when you pack a bunch of teenagers pumped full of raging hormones into the same tight-knit space? It's the kind of environment that could lead to a student developing, I dunno ... a crush on a really cute corpse.

Okay, that's a new one, but it is, in fact, the setup for "Lisa Frankenstein," a film that marks Oscar-winning "Juno" and "Jennifer's Body" writer Diablo Cody's long-awaited return to the realm of high school cinema. The upcoming horror-comedy hails from first-time director Zelda Williams, the daughter of the late, great Robin Williams and an accomplished voice actor whose credits include "The Legend of Korra" and "Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles." In a since-deleted Tweet (via Entertainment Weekly), Zelda Williams described Cody's script as "the most bonkers, wonderful zombie script I've ever read." She's also explicitly cited fantasy comedies like Robert Zemeckis' "Death Becomes Her" and Tim Burton's "Edward Scissorhands" as inspiration for the film, which gives you a rough idea of the tone to expect here.

For more on that front, watch the newly unveiled "Lisa Frankenstein" featured above.