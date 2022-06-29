Lisa Frankenstein: Everything We Know So Far
I truly didn't think there could be another movie announced that was capable of garnering the same level of unbridled excitement I have for Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie's upcoming "Barbie" movie, but then Zelda Williams and Diablo Cody kicked my proverbial front door in and said, "Get in loser, we're making the zomb-com of your dreams." The badass geek girl idol Zelda Williams ("The Legend of Korra," "Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles," "Shrimp") and the Academy Award-winning Diablo Cody have joined forces for the upcoming zombie rom-com, the brilliantly named "Lisa Frankenstein." If the title isn't immediately inspiring visions of rainbow colored, leopard print Frankenstein Monsters dancing above your head, please locate your closest '90s kid and ask them to describe to you their 4th grade Trapper Keeper.
Zelda Williams has been working in the industry in a variety of different roles for quite some time, but this will be her debut feature. "For anyone coming here to be like 'THIS is your first feature?!', it wasn't meant to be," she said on Twitter following the film's announcement. "I had three films fall apart before this, because movies often do." She continued by saying, "It was discouraging, to say the least, but the fact this one survived and THRIVED to be my first? A f****** gift." This is a project I'm absolutely going to be stalking like a 108-year-old vampire in a teen movie until it finally hits theaters, but for the time being, here's everything we know so far about "Lisa Frankenstein."
Lisa Frankenstein sounds killer
According to the film's official logline, "Lisa Frankenstein" is set in 1989 when an unpopular high schooler accidentally brings to life a hot Victorian dead guy during a lightning storm. Rather than freak out, she molds him into the man of her dreams. It sounds like a zombified "Weird Science," but without the problematic 1980s sensibilities and, instead, Diablo's absolutely dynamite wit. There are countless actors working their butts off in this industry every day, but few ever reach the superstar status reserved for Oscar winners and box office crushing darlings. Kathryn Newton ("Big Little Lies," "The Society," the upcoming "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania")? She has IT. Newton is one of those performers who immediately elevates anything she's in, whether it's a "Groundhog's Day" meet-cute like "The Map of Tiny Perfect Things," or being a "f****** piece" as a femme fatale slasher in "Freaky."
Joining Newton is perhaps one of the most popular actors with Gen Z audiences, everyone's favorite weirdo, Cole Sprouse. After a pretty solid career as a child actor in projects like "Grace Under Fire," "Big Daddy," and the forever meme-able Disney Channel series "The Suite Life with Zack and Cody," Sprouse became a household name for his starring performance as Jughead Jones on "Riverdale," and has since starred in romance films like the dramatic "Five Feet Apart" and the sweetly sci-fi "Moonshot." While neither roles are confirmed in the official press release, it's safe to assume that Newton will be our "Lisa" while Sprouse will be the "Frankenstein" creation.
Who is behind Lisa Frankenstein?
The film comes to us from Focus Features, with principal photography set to begin later this summer. In addition to screenwriting duties, Cody will also serve as a producer alongside Mason Novick who is producing via his MXN Entertainment banner. Cody and Novick are frequent collaborators, having worked together on "Juno," "Jennifer's Body," Young Adult," and the ridiculously underrated "Tully." Jeff Lampert is on board as an executive producer and Focus Features's Vice President of Production and Development, Michelle Momplaisir, is serving as the creative executive on the project.
But the real story here is the directorial debut of Zelda Williams. If the name doesn't ring familiar, you likely know her better as "Robin Williams' daughter," and if that's the case, you need to fall down a rabbit hole of her work, and fast. Regardless of her parental lineage, Zelda Williams is a force to be reckoned with. In addition to her work as a performer, Williams also directed the fantastic dominatrix comedy short film "Shrimp," featuring Conor Leslie, Paulina Singer, Frances Fisher, Jake Abel, Jacob Zachar, Danielle Campbell, and Taika Waititi. Williams is one of the most exciting new directorial voices, and "Lisa Frankenstein" seems like the perfect project for her to show the world what she's made of.