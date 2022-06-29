Lisa Frankenstein: Everything We Know So Far

I truly didn't think there could be another movie announced that was capable of garnering the same level of unbridled excitement I have for Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie's upcoming "Barbie" movie, but then Zelda Williams and Diablo Cody kicked my proverbial front door in and said, "Get in loser, we're making the zomb-com of your dreams." The badass geek girl idol Zelda Williams ("The Legend of Korra," "Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles," "Shrimp") and the Academy Award-winning Diablo Cody have joined forces for the upcoming zombie rom-com, the brilliantly named "Lisa Frankenstein." If the title isn't immediately inspiring visions of rainbow colored, leopard print Frankenstein Monsters dancing above your head, please locate your closest '90s kid and ask them to describe to you their 4th grade Trapper Keeper.

Zelda Williams has been working in the industry in a variety of different roles for quite some time, but this will be her debut feature. "For anyone coming here to be like 'THIS is your first feature?!', it wasn't meant to be," she said on Twitter following the film's announcement. "I had three films fall apart before this, because movies often do." She continued by saying, "It was discouraging, to say the least, but the fact this one survived and THRIVED to be my first? A f****** gift." This is a project I'm absolutely going to be stalking like a 108-year-old vampire in a teen movie until it finally hits theaters, but for the time being, here's everything we know so far about "Lisa Frankenstein."