May December Star Charles Melton Is So Much More Than 'A Guy From Riverdale'

As of publication, Michelle Williams is understood by many as one of the most gifted actors working today. She has two Golden Globe Awards, a Primetime Emmy Award, has been nominated for a Tony Award, and boasts a whopping five Academy Award nominations. Her breakthrough performance in "Brokeback Mountain" in 2005 earned her first Oscar nomination, and she's been one of the most highly sought-after performers ever since. But "Brokeback Mountain" was not Williams' first role, nor was she some actor plucked from obscurity and tossed into prestige cinema. For six seasons, Williams starred as Jen Lindley on "Dawson's Creek," one of the most formative teen dramas in television history.

And yet when she nabbed the role of Alma Beers del Mar in "Brokeback Mountain," the general conversation wasn't fixated on her years as a television teen star, nor were people dismissing her casting due to previous appearances in teen films like "But I'm a Cheerleader" or "Dick" or even "Halloween H20." Perhaps it's because "Dawson's Creek" was a serious teen show or because social media didn't exist (so unless someone was actively watching the show, it was a bit of an out-of-sight/out-of-mind situation), but Michelle Williams was able to avoid the teen idol stain that actors like Daniel Radcliffe, Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart, Selena Gomez, and Zac Efron are still shaking off despite being over a decade out from the teen entertainment machine.

Enter: Charles Melton, the breakout star of "May December" who has been leading the pack in the Best Supporting Actor race as awards season kicks up. He not only holds his own on-screen against Academy Award winners Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore but is undoubtedly delivering one of the most mesmerizing performances of 2023. And yet, the dominant conversation is how "shocked" people are that someone best known for playing Reggie Mantle on "Riverdale" is a great actor.