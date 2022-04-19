Angelyne Trailer: Emmy Rossum Is A Hollywood Legend

For a brief but joyous time in the 1980s, Los Angeles became Los Angelyne's. Now, Emmy Rossum is here to remind you of the woman who was once the talk of the town for her attention-grabbing feats of self-promotion. She's coming to the Peacock streaming service as "Angelyne," the '80s billboard model and perhaps original famous-for-being-famous person.

Angelyne describes herself as "a bright pink light, here to inspire joy." She isn't advertising anything other than herself, but she does it in a pink Corvette, with style to spare. Before YouTube, Instagram, or any of what we now know as social media, a gal had to plaster her curvaceous figure all over billboards in L.A. if she wanted to cut through the white noise and be seen. Angelyne's publicity stunts appear to have worked insofar as you could even catch a glimpse of her right after Bruce Willis in the opening credits of "Moonlighting," his L.A.-set TV series with Cybill Shepherd. More recently, she's been featured in movies like "The Disaster Artist," and, as a billboard, in "Terminator: Genisys."

It's been just over two years since the first teaser trailer for "Angelyne" dropped — on Twitter, fittingly. That trailer promised "the true story of an L.A. icon" and ended with the words "Streaming 2020," but as you can probably guess, the pandemic intervened and things didn't go quite as planned.

If you missed celebrating the trailer's two-year anniversary, like we did for "Morbius" back in January, don't fret, because there's a new trailer here with your name on it. Actually, it has Angelyne's name on it, but you get the idea.

"Angelyne" costars Martin Freeman and Hamish Linklater, among others, and it now has a release date and everything. Check out the new trailer for it, below.