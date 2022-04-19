Angelyne Trailer: Emmy Rossum Is A Hollywood Legend
For a brief but joyous time in the 1980s, Los Angeles became Los Angelyne's. Now, Emmy Rossum is here to remind you of the woman who was once the talk of the town for her attention-grabbing feats of self-promotion. She's coming to the Peacock streaming service as "Angelyne," the '80s billboard model and perhaps original famous-for-being-famous person.
Angelyne describes herself as "a bright pink light, here to inspire joy." She isn't advertising anything other than herself, but she does it in a pink Corvette, with style to spare. Before YouTube, Instagram, or any of what we now know as social media, a gal had to plaster her curvaceous figure all over billboards in L.A. if she wanted to cut through the white noise and be seen. Angelyne's publicity stunts appear to have worked insofar as you could even catch a glimpse of her right after Bruce Willis in the opening credits of "Moonlighting," his L.A.-set TV series with Cybill Shepherd. More recently, she's been featured in movies like "The Disaster Artist," and, as a billboard, in "Terminator: Genisys."
It's been just over two years since the first teaser trailer for "Angelyne" dropped — on Twitter, fittingly. That trailer promised "the true story of an L.A. icon" and ended with the words "Streaming 2020," but as you can probably guess, the pandemic intervened and things didn't go quite as planned.
If you missed celebrating the trailer's two-year anniversary, like we did for "Morbius" back in January, don't fret, because there's a new trailer here with your name on it. Actually, it has Angelyne's name on it, but you get the idea.
"Angelyne" costars Martin Freeman and Hamish Linklater, among others, and it now has a release date and everything. Check out the new trailer for it, below.
Angelyne trailer
"Angelyne" is a five-episode limited series based on a 2017 article in The Hollywood Reporter. Rossum's husband, "Mr. Robot" creator Sam Esmail (upcoming: "Metropolis") serves as executive producer. Allison Miller, who served as a consulting producer on the "Brave New World" TV series starring Alden Ehrenreich, acts as showrunner here.
The original 2020 synopsis described "Angelyne" as a "series exploring fame, identity, survival, billboards, Corvettes, lingerie, men, women, women teasing men, men obsessed with women, West Hollywood, crystals, UFOs, and most importantly of all, the self-proclaimed Rorschach test in pink, glow-in-the-dark queen of the universe: Angelyne."
Here's the latest synopsis for "Angelyne:"
ANGELYNE is about the glow-in-the-dark queen of the universe and LA's original billboard icon from the 80's, Angelyne, who infiltrated pop culture and rose to fame in the 1980s when a series of billboards began to appear around LA featuring her signature curvier figure. The series also stars Martin Freeman (Fargo), Hamish Linklater (Midnight Mass), Michael Angarano (This Is Us), Molly Ephraim (The Front Runner), Philip Ettinger (First Reformed), Lukas Gage (Euphoria), Charlie Rowe (Rocketman), Alex Karpovsky (Girls), and David Krumholtz (The Deuce).
All five episodes of "Angelyne" are coming to Peacock on May 19, 2022.