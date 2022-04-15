Sam Esmail's Metropolis Series Will Use The Volume Tech From The Mandalorian

Sam Esmail, the creator of "Mr. Robot" and director of Prime Video's "Homecoming" season 1, is bringing the production of his recently announced Apple TV+ series, "Metropolis," to Melbourne, Australia, where it will utilize cutting-edge volume technology similar to "The Mandalorian."

"Metropolis" is based on the classic 1927 German expressionist silent film, directed by Fritz Lang, and that movie already shares a connection with "Star Wars" in that its signature robot, Maschinenmensch, inspired the original design of the droid C-3PO. The very first production painting that concept artist Ralph McQuarrie did for the first "Star Wars" movie back in the 1970s featured a C-3PO, whose look was much closer to that of Maschinenmensch, exiting his escape pod with R2-D2 on the desert planet of Tatooine.

"Star Wars" followed in the footsteps of "Metropolis," and now, as Darth Vader would say, the circle is complete and Mando is the master. According to Collider, the Australian government has launched some incentives that will enable it to build "one of the largest permanent 'LED volumes' in the world" in Melbourne, for use in "Metropolis" and other local productions.