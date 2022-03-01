Metropolis Series From Sam Esmail Coming To Apple TV+

"Mr. Robot" creator Sam Esmail is working on a series inspired by "Metropolis" for Apple. Esmail has had his eye on the project for a while, as it was first reported he was developing a TV adaptation already in 2016.

"Metropolis" has long been considered a groundbreaking piece of cinema history, one of the most influential films of the silent era, and one of the greatest works of science fiction. The 1927 German film by Fritz Lang takes place in a futuristic city called, well, Metropolis. It is divided between lavish skyscrapers where the wealthy live, and the dangerous working-class world of engines and machines that make the city function. The film combines a tale of two star-crossed lovers with a story of social unrest all while introducing one of the coolest robots on film. "Metropolis" continues to be an impressive feat of filmmaking, with stunning visual effects and gorgeous set designs.

Sadly, despite being such an influential work of art, most cinephiles have never seen the film the way it was meant to be seen, with the original 153-minute cut being lost to time. The closest we've come to replicating the original film was a 2010 cut that ran for 148 minutes. And now, we're getting an Apple TV+ adaptation.