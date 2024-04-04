The First Omen Review: A Terrifying Horror Prequel Done Right

When compared to "classier" Satanic contemporaries like "Rosemary's Baby" and "The Exorcist," Richard Donner's 1976 hit "The Omen" is the pulpiest of the lot. "The Omen" had no interest in the sexist panic of the former, nor the religious angst of the latter, settling instead in the realm of spooky thrillers, replete with cool kills, portentous Satanic language, and an awesome score (a score that brought Jerry Goldsmith his only Oscar). There's no ambiguity to "The Omen," being clear from the start that Gregory Peck and Lee Remick are indeed raising the Antichrist. The pop Satanism "The Omen" introduced into the lexicon has now become standard horror fare, and was even spoofed at length in the TV series "Good Omens."

"The Omen" spawned one okay sequel ("Damien: Omen II" in 1978), one risibly bad sequel ("The Final Conflict" in 1981), and one miserably bad sequel ("Omen IV: The Awakening" in 1991) before succumbing to the remake trend in 2006. Deep-cut horror fans may also know about "The Omen" TV series in 1991 and the "Damien" TV series from 2016, but neither of those is very good either. By 2024, the time seemed right to milk "The Omen" for a few more drops of dwindling nutrition before being put out to pasture.

Imagine the shock, then, to learn that Arkasha Stevenson's prequel film "The First Omen" is, without qualification, quite excellent. In an age when long-in-the-tooth horror franchises like "Halloween" and "The Exorcist" are being tiresomely revived without a trace of creativity, it's refreshing and splendid to see a picture that is thoughtfully menacing, uniquely stylish, deathfully intense, and utterly terrifying. "The First Omen" is a film of dank, bloody, spittle-flecked dread, made no less powerful by the foregone conclusion.