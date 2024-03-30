The First Omen Seeks To Bring The Horror Faithful To The Box Office

Richard Donner's "The Omen" is one of the most revered horror classics of all time. Now, Disney's 20th Century Studios is bridging the franchise back from the dead for a prequel in the form of "The First Omen." Horror has been on an incredible hot streak at the box office over the last couple of years, and Disney is the best in the business at milking franchises for all they're worth. So, will this R-rated franchise revival scare up enough to make it a hit when it opens next weekend?

Director Arkasha Stevenson's horror prequel is currently expected to pull in between $8 and $13 million on its opening weekend, per Box Office Pro. It will be opening directly against Dev Patel's action flick "Monkey Man," which has its sights set on a debut between $16 and $25 million. Both movies will also be contending with "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" on its second weekend, and the latest entry in the MonsterVerse is off to a very good start. But an R-rated horror movie should work well as counterprogramming in this case. It doesn't need to open at number one to find success.

The big question that lingers is how much Disney spent on this one. The Mouse House has been reasonably thrifty with recent horror efforts through 20th Century, with last year's "The Boogeyman" boasting a $35 million budget. The sci-fi/horror flick "No One Will Save You" was made for around $23 million. It feels safe to assume that the studio kept this one in a similar range. In which case, an opening north of $10 million would be a solid start.

It will also benefit from being the only straight-up horror game in town for a minute. The next studio horror movie hitting theaters is Universal's vampire tale "Abigail" on April 19. So "The First Omen" essentially gets two weeks free and clear as the mainstream horror offering of choice for moviegoers.