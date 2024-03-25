Immaculate And Late Night With The Devil Both Set Indie Horror Records At The Box Office

Sony had the big win at the box office over the weekend, with "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire" taking the top spot on the charts, but additional context puts some qualifiers around that movie's win, since a $45 million opening weekend haul is a mixed bag for a film with a $100 million budget. While ghosts were being busted, though, two smaller horror movies had downright incredible weekends for their respective distributors. NEON's "Immaculate" and IFC's "Late Night with the Devil," bolstered by very strong buzz, had record-setting debuts for both labels. Put simply, horror stays winning.

Director Michael Mohan's "Immaculate" led the way with a $5.3 million debut, good enough to land at number four on the charts just above Mark Wahlberg's "Arthur the King" ($4.3 million). That represents the biggest opening weekend ever for a film released by NEON. Granted, the company behind movies like "Parasite" and "Ferrari" often opens movies on fewer screens and expands them nationwide later. Even so, the fact that Sydney Sweeney's star power was enough to carry this religious horror flick to such a relatively strong debut speaks volumes.

As for directors Colin and Cameron Cairnes' "Late Night with the Devil," it opened to $2.8 million, which also set a record for IFC. Most impressive of all? The film played on just over 1,000 screens, giving it an impressive per-screen average north of $2,700. For comparison's sake, "Immaculate" played on over 2,300 screens and averaged just shy of $2,300 per. Audiences were very actively seeking out "Late Night," even though there was a bit of a controversy over some AI used in the film. But that controversy evidently didn't turn moviegoers away. If anything, it might have helped to give the film some last-minute awareness.

Both movies should do fine in the weeks to come, but their theatrical success will undoubtedly lead to an increase in demand when they hit VOD/streaming. No question about it: Both titles received a huge profile boost from this.