Immaculate Review: Sydney Sweeney's Dour Nun Horror Pic Isn't Having Any Fun

"Immaculate" isn't.

Michael Mohan's new nunsploitation thriller doesn't possess the artistry or thoughtfulness to be a stirring analysis of Roman Catholic sexism, nor does it have the temerity to be an enjoyably trashy, violent, sex-soaked drive-in flick. To be sure, it possesses elements of both arthouse and grindhouse, but Mohan hasn't mastered either, leaving "Immaculate" in a frustrating middle-ground that will please no one. Some may be temporarily distracted by cinematographer Elisha Christian's clever, classy lighting choices — there is a late-film chase through pitch-black catacombs that provides some modest thrills — or by the funereal, liturgical score by Will Bates, but many will surely recognize a B-movie when they see it.

"Immaculate" clearly wants to be, in its heart, fun/violent and ultra-salacious; it features multiple characters who clumsily wield a nine-inch nail that is said to have once affixed Christ's hand to the cross. There are also multiple scenes wherein star Sydney Sweeney and multiple other nuns take long baths together in an outsize jacuzzi, all wearing diaphanous, see-through bathing gowns. They wash each other's hair and stroke each other's shoulders sensually. This may be the first movie I've seen to feature a wet-habit competition. One might be reminded of the deliberately lascivious, sapphic bathhouse scene in another Sydney Sweeney/Michael Mohan movie, the vastly superior "The Voyeurs."

And yet "Immaculate" isn't having any fun with its exploitation trappings. It's dour, bleak, and humorless. It feints in the direction of profundity but has little to say. The characters are written terribly, and the dialogue is risible. It will invite a string of laughs, only it will be laughter at the film, not with it.