Late Night With The Devil Holds A Perfect Score And A Horror Master's Blessing

Just when it feels like the found footage horror genre has run out of steam, some upstart filmmaker always seems to swing in with a bold new variation on the concept. According to the critics who saw the film at the 2023 SXSW Film Festival (who collectively awarded the movie a perfect 100-percent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes), Australian directors Cameron and Colin Cairnes have done precisely this with "Late Night with the Devil."

The film claims to be a master tape of a fictional late-night talk show titled "Night Owls with Jack Delroy." On this particular episode, aired on Halloween night in 1977, Delroy (David Dastmalchian), a ho-hum comedian desperate to juice his sagging ratings, brings on parapsychologist Dr. June Ross-Mitchell (Laura Gordon) to promote her latest book on Satanic cults. Appearing with her is Lilly (Ingrid Torelli), the only survivor of a mass suicide brought on by some kind of demonic hysteria.

Delroy is hoping for a sensationally spooky evening of television that will transform his show into a must-watch. He ends up getting a good deal more than he bargained for, as do the folks at home watching this episode.

According to an enthusiastic review from /Film's Jacob Hall, "['Late Night with the Devil'] makes all those bad found footage horror movies you suffer through worth it because it means you found this one." The suggests viewers should go into this movie as cold as possible, so your friends at /Film suggest staying away from additional details since this is a wildly inventive found footage flick that delivers the scares in a big, jolting way (not to mention the surprisingly compelling character reveals).

And if a slew of (thus far) only positive reviews are hype-worthy in their own right, perhaps a rave from a certain master of the macabre will push you over the edge and convince you to check this one out.