Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Mirrors Afterlife With $42 Million Opening Weekend

Mini-Puft poster Ghostbusters Frozen Empire Sony Pictures
By Hannah Shaw-Williams/

March 2024 is a month of movie empires, as "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire" lands in theaters just one week ahead of "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire." With early box office numbers in, the latest "Ghostbusters" sequel is looking like more of a North Sea Empire than a Roman Empire (one for the history nerds, there), with a $16 million opening day and a projected opening weekend total of around $42 million, according to The Wrap. 2021's "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" grossed $16.6 million on its opening day and rounded out the weekend with $44 million, so the two movies are performing almost identically.

With a $75 million production budget and a worldwide box office total of $204.3 million, "Afterlife" was considered a modest success, especially given the extenuating circumstances of movie theaters still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire" was given a bigger price tag of $100 million to accommodate a larger ensemble cast, a return to New York City, and substantial visual effects, with Sony no doubt hoping for a post-pandemic box office uptick like the one enjoyed by "Dune: Part Two."

"Frozen Empire" instead opening on par with the previous movie isn't exactly a disaster, but it's probably a disappointment for the studio, which has spent the last decade striving to revitalize the franchise. "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire" received a B+ CinemaScore from opening night audience polling, the same grade received by 2016 female-led reboot, and currently has a score of 43% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Who is Ghostbusters for, anyway?

Ernie Hudson and Bill Murray in Ghostbusters Frozen Empire Sony Pictures

Aside from Sony trying to make the most of the intellectual property on its shelves, "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire" is also the latest Hollywood effort to nail the niche genre of family-friendly horror. Sony/Columbia pulled this off with 2015's "Goosebumps" and its follow-up "Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween," both of which were modest mid-budget box office successes. Disney also took a swing (and missed) last year with "Haunted Mansion." 

"Ghostbusters" perhaps wasn't the best source material for family-friendly scares in the first place, what with the original movie's notorious ghost blowjob scene and a theme song that declares, "Bustin' makes me feel good." The trailers for "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire" also seemed to kind of forget about children as a target audience, instead milking nostalgia for a movie that came out decades before the current generation of kids were born. And its PG-13 rating means that, in the eyes of the MPA at least, "Frozen Empire" is no more family-friendly than "M3GAN" or "Five Nights at Freddy's" — two box office megahits that were marketed as straightforward horror films. Maybe that's what the kids really want.

Next week, "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire" will face another challenge as it contends with the arrival of "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire." Yes, it's an empire-off. Place your bets.

