Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Mirrors Afterlife With $42 Million Opening Weekend

March 2024 is a month of movie empires, as "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire" lands in theaters just one week ahead of "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire." With early box office numbers in, the latest "Ghostbusters" sequel is looking like more of a North Sea Empire than a Roman Empire (one for the history nerds, there), with a $16 million opening day and a projected opening weekend total of around $42 million, according to The Wrap. 2021's "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" grossed $16.6 million on its opening day and rounded out the weekend with $44 million, so the two movies are performing almost identically.

With a $75 million production budget and a worldwide box office total of $204.3 million, "Afterlife" was considered a modest success, especially given the extenuating circumstances of movie theaters still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire" was given a bigger price tag of $100 million to accommodate a larger ensemble cast, a return to New York City, and substantial visual effects, with Sony no doubt hoping for a post-pandemic box office uptick like the one enjoyed by "Dune: Part Two."

"Frozen Empire" instead opening on par with the previous movie isn't exactly a disaster, but it's probably a disappointment for the studio, which has spent the last decade striving to revitalize the franchise. "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire" received a B+ CinemaScore from opening night audience polling, the same grade received by 2016 female-led reboot, and currently has a score of 43% on Rotten Tomatoes.