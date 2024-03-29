Godzilla X Kong Just Set A MonsterVerse Record At The Box Office

"Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" is off to a downright excellent start at the box office. The latest entry in Warner Bros. and Legendary's ongoing MonsterVerse franchise serves as a follow-up to 2021's "Godzilla vs. Kong," with the two titular Titans reluctantly teaming up to take down a bigger threat. It turns out that audiences are still very much on board with these movies, so much so that the latest installment pulled in a record-breaking $10 million during Thursday night preview screenings. This bodes very well for the movie's opening weekend prospects.

That $10 million figure represents a new record for the MonsterVerse, topping 2014's "Godzilla," which took in $9.3 million in preview grosses in its day en route to a whopping $93 million opening weekend. In comparison, 2017's "Kong: Skull Island" took in $3.7 million in previews before opening to $61 million, while 2019's "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" fell in the middle with $6.3 million in previews before posting a so-so $48 million opening. As for "Godzilla vs. Kong," that movie opened mid-week on a Wednesday when the pandemic was a much larger factor, with the film also releasing on HBO Max in North America the same day it hit theaters.

At the time, "Godzilla vs. Kong" opened to $48.5 million through its first five days of release, which helped save theaters when they needed it most. In any event, pre-release tracking suggested that director Adam Wingard's "The New Empire" was looking to pull in somewhere in the neighborhood of $50 million on its opening weekend. Given how much it made from preview screenings, that number now seems to be far more conservative. While it may not touch the $93 million gross of "Godzilla," it is almost certainly going to exceed prior expectations.