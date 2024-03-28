Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire Review: Big, Silly, And Undeniably Entertaining

Adam Wingard's "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" isn't so much a feature film as it is a Joycean stream-of-consciousness ramble escaped from the mind of a sugared-up eight-year-old, his tongue stained with the remnants of Blue Raspberry Warheads, slamming action figures together, roaring to himself in destructive ecstasy. Whereas Wingard's previous Godzilla film — 2021's "Godzilla vs. Kong" — brilliantly embraced the inherent silliness of the monsters' late-'60s Toho entries, "New Empire" tilts full-bore into the realm of Saturday morning cartoons, presenting a brazenly toyetic and visually wild romp that will crack even the hardest of hearts. "Godzilla x Kong" may make a viewer measurably dumber, but golly, that viewer will be entertained.

"Godzilla x Kong" moves so fast as to make one dizzy, and the visuals are so busy that a large caffeinated beverage may be required to keep up. The film climaxes with multiple monsters, some equipped with energy rays, and with one of them sporting a Nintendo Power Glove, all fighting in a zero-gravity environment. There's no up, there's no down, there's just mayhem. In a previous generation, this sort of film would be laughed out of theaters. In 2024, one has to admire the studio's temerity in giving something this stupid a budget of $135 million. By contrast, Toho's "Godzilla Minus One" only cost about $12 million.

Know that an adjective like "stupid" can be used complementarily. Audiences just survived a decade of FX- and IP-driven blockbusters that required them to take notes and encouraged them to engage in The Discourse™. "Godzilla x Kong" is also FX- and IP-driven, but it merrily insists that we ignore insufferable concepts like "lore" and "worldbuilding" and instead revel in scenes of Kong picking up a miniature ape and using it as a club to thwack another ape in the face.