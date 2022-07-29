You Can Thank Rebecca Hall For Resurrection, Literally

The Black List often highlights some of the best screenplays that haven't been produced yet, and oftentimes, a screenplay's inclusion on this prestigious list will eventually allow them to make it into production. Movies like "Juno" and "Slumdog Millionaire" were included in this database, so obviously, there's a good chance that the scripts in it are incredible.

Case in point, Andrew Semans' script for "Resurrection," which was included on The Black List in 2019. However, unlike other success stories, there was a time when no movement was being made to adapt the screenplay into a feature film. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Semans theorized that there were a number of different elements at play regarding how long it took to get the film made.

"It's an unusual movie, and I did not have a long track record as a writer-director," said Semans. Although he had a successful career as a producer, Semans had only written and directed one feature film, 2012's "Nancy, Please," at that point.

Fast forward a few years, however, and "Resurrection" has finally been realized in all its strange glory. So, what exactly was the turning point for its production? Well, it was the casting of Rebecca Hall as the film's main protagonist.