Resurrection Star Rebecca Hall On Performing A Monologue In A Stunning Eight-Minute Long Take [Interview]

There's a great long take in the movie that lasts around eight minutes. A close-up of you. How do you prepare for that shot? What can't you prepare for?

I learned the lines very well and I knew there would only be a couple of takes. We didn't have much time. I was prepared for all of that. What can you not prepare for? I suppose the fact that the room that we were shooting in had a very noisy air conditioning system and we didn't have jurisdiction to turn it off [laughs]. I was delivering this very quiet internal monologue and I'm like, "Do I have to speak louder because of the AC unit?"

[Laughs] Well, it's very emotional, especially the stillness.

I don't make those choices.

Oh, no?

No. I don't mean that someone else does. I just mean I'm not really in control of them. I don't know. I think I rely an awful lot on instinct. I think a lot about the logic of a character and I think a lot about how credible the journey is from A to Z. Not credible in other senses but like ... how do I buy it? Do I buy that this character is feeling this from each beat to each beat? I think about that an awful lot and I learn the words. But when it comes to action, rolling, I don't really know what I'm going to do most of the time. I do rely on my instinct to just sort of see what happens, and it came out that way. I don't know how to tell you why, but it just felt right.

That's something I was wondering even watching it, the balance between meticulous planning and just instinct.

I really believe that you can't throw everything out the window and rely on your instincts unless you've planned. I don't think you can plan — plan as in, "I'm going to say a line like this with this intonation that's going to sound exactly like this, and I'm going to make my face do this." [laughs] You can't do that. That's dumb and doesn't make any sense. What you can do is plan like, "What am I feeling in this scene? What do I want? Why am I doing this?" You can think about all those things and you can also imagine ... in this instance in the monologue, I'm imagining memories, so I craft the memories in my head and then I cycle through them as I'm saying it. I just experience it as hopefully a person would. I mean, I sound so bloody obvious, but...

You don't, because some actors say, "Really understand your face, know what you're going to do." I guess everyone has their own thing.

Everyone has their own thing.

So what was your reaction when you saw how that scene ended up?

I don't know, actually. I don't know if I had any kind of reaction. I think I was just like, "Oh yeah, got through that. Well done. Said all the words in the right place. Okay. Good. Well done."