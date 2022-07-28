Resurrection Star Tim Roth Tells Us About Playing A Creep And Remembers His First Role In The Hit [Interview]

Something startling about David is his sense of calm. Was that your immediate thought on how to play him?

Well, it's not necessarily what was on the page, but the page is what gets you there. So when my kids told me to do this movie, I started the process of talking with the director, because they were already filming. I was on my way to Cannes when I read it. I was with my boy and I just, my jaw dropped. "What is this?"

So my son took it. He read it and said, "Yes, you're doing this." So that's how I came to do the movie. Yeah, picked up the phone and said, "Yep, I'm on board, apparently." And so then you go, "Okay, well how do I do this?" And my feeling is it wasn't what was on the page. I mean, what was clever about the script, as written, was that it gave you options and the thought that crossed my mind was he's a nice guy. He's just trying to help. And so, if you take that as your starting point and then play from that, it might be an intriguing thing for an audience.

Andrew was a hundred percent up for that. It's like, [David's] a nice guy. It's really, really trying to help this woman who seems a little bit troubled, so I could go down that road. It's as creepy as he gets, you know?

It's scary because he just seems to believe in everything he's saying.

Absolutely. It's real. You make that decision that ... what he's saying is true. It's all true. He can change his demeanor from the beginning of a sentence to the end of that sentence. The shifts you can play around with are fun. But then you got the audience going, like, "Oh, you're not going to go there. Oh no, they're not going there. Oh my God, they went there." And you get that. When you first read it, I did get that. You're saying, "Are they really going to... Oh my, and there it is." We had to make it. It's a real world that these people live in. This is real. And then you go to town, you start playing with that.

It's hard to be shocking these days, but that ending has quite an effect.

I haven't seen it yet.

Do you usually not watch your work, or have you just been busy?

No, no. Honestly, I've just got back from working in Australia. I haven't had a moment.

When you consider a movie, do you often ask your son, "Hey, what do you think about this?"

Well no, it was literally — it was a world that I'd not entered into before, I don't know what you would categorize this as, horror or not. My son was with me, we were traveling and I had to read this script. We were at the hotel, he was sitting a few tables away, and I was sitting, reading this thing going, "Oh my... " After I'd finished and I put it down, he went, "Give it to me, give it to me." And so he read it and went, "Oh, you're doing this." I was like, "Okay," picked up the phone, "I'm doing it."

That was my musician son. My other boy who sits at the beginning, sort of getting into the film world, read it as well. And he said, "Absolutely. What, are you crazy? You're doing this." And so that's how it took place.

It says a lot that you had an "Oh my God" reaction, considering some of the movies you've made.

[Laughs] I know. And also, doing something like this, it's a different world. It was quite a new experience for me, in a sense. So good to open that door and dive in and see what happens. And they pushed me through that door. They kicked me through it. I was like, "Okay." I had no say in it. It was fun.