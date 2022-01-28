Sundance Thriller Resurrection, Starring Rebecca Hall And Tim Roth, Is Headed To Shudder

In another exciting deal out of Sundance, IFC Films and Shudder have acquired North American rights to the dark, Rebecca Hall-led thriller "Resurrection." The movie will premiere theatrically and on VOD before landing on the horror streamer.

"Resurrection" made a strong impression at Sundance this past week, thanks to Hall's intense performance as a single mother plagued by the appearance of a mysterious man (Tim Roth) from her past. Though the movie didn't premiere under the festival's Midnight banner, which usually includes most of the fest's horror features, it's a dread-inducing slow burn that's more than a little scary.

The feature seems like a great fit for both IFC Films and Shudder. IFC already has "Hatching," a Finnish creature feature that also drew considerable notice at Sundance, locked and loaded for an April release through IFC Midnight. Shudder, meanwhile, has also acquired streaming rights to Sundance feature "Speak No Evil," per The Wrap. "Speak No Evil" is a psychological thriller about two vacationing families who struggle to stay polite as they find themselves in an escalating situation.