Kidnappers Battle A Vampire Ballerina In The Trailer For New Horror Movie Abigail

The death of the (to put it mildly, short-lived) Dark Universe was painful for those who saw its potential but a boon for Universal's larger monster horror franchise. Three years after the studio's 2017 "Mummy" crashed and burned at the box office, "Saw" and "Insidious" creator Leigh Whannell delivers a bold new take on "The Invisible Man" that reinvented the classic property while also establishing an exciting director-driven approach for future Universal monster re-imaginings. Whannell will try and repeat that success later this year with his "Wolf Man" reboot, which (naturally) made /FIlm's most anticipated movies of 2024. Before that, though, it turns out we're getting a seemingly brand-new and perhaps even more intriguing Universal monster flick titled "Abigail."

Universal's previously untitled film hails from Radio Silence, the filmmaking trio — comprised of directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett and producer Chad Villella — behind the low-budget horror-comedy hit "Ready or Not," as well as the fifth and sixth entries in the "Scream" series. Written by Stephen Shields ("The Hole in the Ground") and Radio Silence's frequent collaborator Guy Busick, the movie centers on a group of would-be crooks who are hired to kidnap the 12-year-old, ballet-loving daughter of a rather wealthy, powerful figure, and keep watch of her overnight in a decidedly creepy, isolated mansion while they wait for her dad to cough up the $50 million ransom.

Except, to borrow a turn of phrase from Rorschach in "Watchmen," the law-breakers soon come to realize their captive isn't locked in there with them; they're locked in there with her. For more on that, check out the "Abigail" trailer above!