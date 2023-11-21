Melissa Barrera Removed From Scream 7 Following Controversial Comments

The fifth installment of the "Scream" franchise was a huge shakeup, with the filmmaking collective known as Radio Silence ("Ready or Not") taking the reins from the legendary Wes Craven and Kevin Williamson. Directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett had an impossible task ahead of them — marrying the previous four films featuring Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox), and Dewey Reilly (David Arquette) with a brand new cast of characters now known as the "Core Four," comprised of Sam Carpenter (Melissa Barrera), Tara Carpenter (Jenna Ortega), Mindy Meeks-Martin (Jasmin Savoy Brown), and Chad Meeks-Martin (Mason Gooding).

"Scream VI" was a bit of a reset for the series, with Neve Campbell leaving the franchise because, as she explained, "I did not feel that what I was being offered equated to the value that I bring to this franchise, and have brought to this franchise, for 25 years." With Sidney out of the picture and (spoiler alert) Dewey killed in "Scream V," It looked as if the torch had finally been passed, and the core four would be the future of the slasher series with Gale appearing as a treat.

Well, all of that has changed, because as Variety reports (in their November 21, 2023 print issue) and /Film sources have confirmed, Melissa Barrera has "quietly" exited "Scream VII." Our sources also confirmed that Barrera's exit was not part of the original plan. While social media has lit up with fears that Barrera was fired due to pro-Palestinian posts, Variety (and our anonymous sources) have confirmed that her exit was not due to calling for a ceasefire, but for crossing the line into antisemitism, including, as Variety reported, "an antisemitic trope that Jews control the media. A rep for Spyglass declined to comment and Barrera did not respond to a request for comment."