Melissa Barrera Removed From Scream 7 Following Controversial Comments
The fifth installment of the "Scream" franchise was a huge shakeup, with the filmmaking collective known as Radio Silence ("Ready or Not") taking the reins from the legendary Wes Craven and Kevin Williamson. Directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett had an impossible task ahead of them — marrying the previous four films featuring Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox), and Dewey Reilly (David Arquette) with a brand new cast of characters now known as the "Core Four," comprised of Sam Carpenter (Melissa Barrera), Tara Carpenter (Jenna Ortega), Mindy Meeks-Martin (Jasmin Savoy Brown), and Chad Meeks-Martin (Mason Gooding).
"Scream VI" was a bit of a reset for the series, with Neve Campbell leaving the franchise because, as she explained, "I did not feel that what I was being offered equated to the value that I bring to this franchise, and have brought to this franchise, for 25 years." With Sidney out of the picture and (spoiler alert) Dewey killed in "Scream V," It looked as if the torch had finally been passed, and the core four would be the future of the slasher series with Gale appearing as a treat.
Well, all of that has changed, because as Variety reports (in their November 21, 2023 print issue) and /Film sources have confirmed, Melissa Barrera has "quietly" exited "Scream VII." Our sources also confirmed that Barrera's exit was not part of the original plan. While social media has lit up with fears that Barrera was fired due to pro-Palestinian posts, Variety (and our anonymous sources) have confirmed that her exit was not due to calling for a ceasefire, but for crossing the line into antisemitism, including, as Variety reported, "an antisemitic trope that Jews control the media. A rep for Spyglass declined to comment and Barrera did not respond to a request for comment."
What does this mean for Scream 7?
As this story is developing, it is likely that the full details regarding Barrera's exit will soon come to light, and we will update accordingly. The specific comment in question was not provided in Variety's reporting, nor was it determined if the comment in question is still publicly available or was deleted.
What this means for the future of the Meeks-Martin twins' or Ortega's participation as Tara Carpenter in "Scream VII" has yet to be confirmed but with the "new Sidney" no longer appearing in the film, finding the connective tissue between classic "Scream" and new "Scream" will take some serious creativity.
The casting shakeup isn't the only change for the "Scream" series, as it was previously announced that "Happy Death Day" and "Freaky" director Christopher Landon would be taking the helm on "Scream VII." If you weren't already impressed with Landon's extensive horror resume, he's also extremely candid on social media about his love of horror – especially slasher films. While I'm certainly sad to see Sam go, it's hard not to hope this will open the door for the return of Sidney Prescott. With a rotating cast of Ghostfaces, the "Scream" films have always been about the survival of Sidney. While her absence in "Scream VI" was respectfully explained away as Sidney deserving a break, but perhaps a return will finally put an end to the Ghostface reign of terror once and for all.