Jenna Ortega Won't Be Back For Scream 7, Dropped Out Months Ago

In the wake of the news that "Scream" star Melissa Barrera had been removed from "Scream VII" by Spyglass Media Group over social media comments that the company deemed antisemitic (their words, not ours), it was announced today that another member of the "core four" would not be returning for the slasher sequel, albeit under different circumstances. According to Deadline, Jenna Ortega, who played Barrera's younger sister in the franchise, is not expected to return for the next installment of the franchise. Deadline reports that Ortega's departure is unrelated to Barrera's firing and that her exit had been discussed prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike. This was also confirmed by sources to The Hollywood Reporter.

Deadline confirms Ortega is heading to Ireland in April to film season 2 of "Wednesday" for Netflix, which is anticipated to shoot well into the summer. This would certainly make appearing in "Scream VII" a difficult task. As was noted yesterday, the loss of Barrera has caused a serious shakeup for the "Scream VII" creative team. How do you write a sequel without the lead, or now, two leads? This is also the second time the "Scream" franchise has lost its "final girl," following Neve Campbell's exit after "Scream V" after the studios refused to meet her payment demands.

We were beyond excited when it was announced that "Happy Death Day" director Christopher Landon had been tapped to take the reins on the series for this new installment, but after the last 24 hours, it's hard not to feel like Ghostface's final kill was the existence of "Scream VII."