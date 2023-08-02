Scream 7 Wants To Know If Happy Death Day Director Likes Scary Movies

No "Scream" movie would be complete without a shocking twist or two, so here's one for you: "Scream 7" is undergoing a bit of a creative shakeup behind the scenes. After guiding the 2022 sequel "Scream" and its follow-up "Scream 6" to immense box office success, the directing duo known as Radio Silence (aka Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, the horror-ific minds behind "Ready or Not") reportedly won't return for the next installment in the Ghostface-killer franchise. Instead, the filmmaker behind another brutally fun horror series may soon be stepping behind the wheel.

According to Bloody Disgusting, "Happy Death Day" director Christopher Landon is "in talks" to take over directing duties on "Scream 7." This confirms prior reporting that Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett would likely find themselves too busy to come back to the series they helped revitalize, having found their next major production in the form of a Universal monster movie. With their time spoken for, Paramount has had to move ahead and search for their replacement. If this development turns out to be true, and Landon does join "Scream 7" (which hasn't officially been confirmed just yet, mind you, but is assuredly a safe bet after the performance of "Scream 6"), this will mark one of the most exciting additions to the franchise.

Fans of the "Happy Death Day" movies know just how talented and inventive Landon has proven himself to be, taking the admittedly overdone concept of "Groundhog Day" and infusing it with a gleefully stabby twist. Read on for more details!