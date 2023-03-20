Scream 6 Has Already Passed $100 Million At The Box Office, All But Ensuring Scream 7

Even on a weekend where a big superhero movie sequel opened in theaters, it is once again "Scream VI" that warrants some discussion. The sixth entry in the long-running slasher series debuted atop the charts last weekend, easily topping Adam Driver's dinosaur movie "65," which kind of flopped, unfortunately. In its second frame, Ghostface continued to carve up a healthy number of ticket sales, with the movie already sailing past the $100 million mark worldwide.

While "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" topped the charts with a deeply uninspiring $30.5 million, "Scream VI" stayed strong with $17.5 million in the number two spot. Yes, that is a 60.6% drop compared to its first weekend, but given the major competition, it's a big win. Not only that, but director Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett's sequel has now earned $76 million domestic through two weekends, to go with $40 million overseas thus far. With $116 million in the bank already, things are looking very, very good.

For context, last year's "Scream" topped out at $81.6 million domestic and $138.8 million worldwide. If "Scream VI" legs out like its predecessor, it should/could top out at $120 million domestic. If it also follows the pattern of 2022's installment internationally, we'd be looking at an $84 million (give or take) overseas haul, for a worldwide total of $200 million or more. Is that going to happen? It's too early to tell, but that would make it the highest-grossing entry in the series to date, which would be extremely impressive.