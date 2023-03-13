Adam Driver's Dinosaur Movie 65 Got Buried At The Box Office – What Happened?

Not to pile onto an already bad situation, but it's only going to get worse this upcoming weekend as "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" is arriving in theaters, along with Focus Features' thriller "Inside." While "Shazam!" figures to take the bulk of the attention, more competition is going to complicate matters greatly for "65." And let us not forget that "John Wick: Chapter 4" is on the horizon as well. The question must be asked when looking over this particular release window: What the hell was Sony thinking?

For a movie that was probably going to play best for horror/genre crowds, it's downright wild to me that Sony released this movie directly against "Scream VI," all while a huge superhero movie was just around the corner. That's a hell of a sandwich for any movie to contend with, particularly one that is relying on a sizable crowd to justify its expense. Did Sony look at the early response and decide to just dump this one and cut its losses? Perhaps, though it seems like the execs there would at least want to consider a less crowded release window elsewhere on the 2023 calendar. (For what it's worth, August seems far more fertile.)

Whatever the case, this is going to go down as a relative disappointment for those who want to see more high-concept original cinema. In the end, Sony will probably be fine, as the studio has a lucrative deal in place with Netflix that will allow it to further capitalize on "65" after it finishes its theatrical run. So it probably won't lose money, but in a world where this seemed like a potential dark horse moneymaker, it's a shame it played out this way.