65 Directors Beck/Woods Reveal The Secret Of Making An Effective Monster Movie [Exclusive Interview]

Mission accomplished there. But I do think that a big part of the effectiveness is also because we buy into Adam Driver, and his fear makes the audience also terrified. When did you know that Adam Driver was the guy and that it had to be him?

Beck: I feel like we've been watching Adam from afar, like most people, for the better part of the last decade. First seeing him on HBO's "Girls" and just being like, "Who's this strange magnetic actor that is so utterly convincing and yet so utterly different than everything we've ever seen?" And then watching him in Jim Jarmusch movies and doing these quiet, nuanced performances and then seeing something explosive like "Marriage Story." That body of work we feel is not rivaled by many other actors working today. So we knew if we could get Adam in this movie, we can make the B-movie aspect of the concept work, but we really need to ground the reality of who Mills is as a character and the emotion and the loss that he's undergoing feel as accurate and authentic as possible. Adam was the person for that role. First and foremost.

Getting to workshop the script with him and sit down and go page by page and break everything down was an incredible experience because he's going to approach everything as if it's theatre, as if it's 100% real. You're right there with the audience in front of you, and you cannot make a single moment feel false. That was one of the superpowers that he has.

Woods: One of the challenges we set out for ourselves with Adam making this movie is we kept saying, "If we do our jobs right, you should be able to put the movie on mute and the audience should still be able to follow the story and the emotional journey." In other words, we weren't going to use dialogue as a crutch in this film. So Adam would constantly be challenging us with, "I don't know if we need that line. I don't think we should ... how do we try to tell the story without...?" He pressured us. We thought that was the gauntlet we were throwing down. Then Adam's like, "Oh, you guys think you can do this without dialogue? All right, what about this?" He kept pushing us and it was a really fun, challenging process.