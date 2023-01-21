The 15 Best Adam Driver Movies, Ranked

Some performers just seem to have that indescribable "it factor" — and when it comes to Adam Driver, boy, does he have it. After gaining prominence in a lead role in the HBO hit series "Girls," Driver has catapulted to superstardom. Driver established himself as an actor who likes to take risks and work with all kinds of unique creators, and that's something that's remained key to his success.

The breadth of Driver's work is undeniably impressive. He's done everything from taut political thrillers to voice work to massive blockbusters, never once compromising on his talent. There are a lot of impressive movies in Driver's filmography (not to mention multiple Oscar nominations and several other accolades), and he has built up a career that most could only dream of. But what are his very best films? Well, that's what we're here for. Let's dive into the 15 best Adam Driver movies, ranked.