65 Trailer: Adam Driver's Sci-Fi Horror Flick Is Finally Here

It's been over two years since we first heard about "65," the sci-fi horror flick starring Adam Driver, but Sony Pictures is finally giving up the goods and giving us our first look at the highly-anticipated film. "65" has run the gamut regarding release dates, which can sometimes be a sign that a studio truly believes in the final product and is working toward the best possible release strategy. Based on the impressive creative team in front of and behind the camera, we can only hope this is the case.

Sony released a teaser for the trailer drop yesterday, featuring roughly 25 seconds of footage of Driver sleeping on the ground in what looks to be a cave on a desolate planet. The environment looks damp, dark, and filled with unseen terrors that Driver will certainly have to fight off.

The teaser starts with his character being awoken by a sensor alarm going off. He's made a perimeter with the sensors, a clear attempt to keep himself and a young girl (another rogue human survivor) safe while they sleep. The sensor at first blinks orange but quickly shifts to a rapidly flashing red light. Something is coming, and whatever it is, it's terrifying. A gnarly growl is heard before the teaser cut to black, and the young girl screams. Fortunately, Driver is armed with a futuristic weapon and fires away.

"65" comes from Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, the writers of "A Quiet Place," "Haunt," and the upcoming Hulu flick, "The Boogeyman," so it's safe to assume we're in for a scream of a time.