65 Trailer: Adam Driver's Sci-Fi Horror Flick Is Finally Here
It's been over two years since we first heard about "65," the sci-fi horror flick starring Adam Driver, but Sony Pictures is finally giving up the goods and giving us our first look at the highly-anticipated film. "65" has run the gamut regarding release dates, which can sometimes be a sign that a studio truly believes in the final product and is working toward the best possible release strategy. Based on the impressive creative team in front of and behind the camera, we can only hope this is the case.
Sony released a teaser for the trailer drop yesterday, featuring roughly 25 seconds of footage of Driver sleeping on the ground in what looks to be a cave on a desolate planet. The environment looks damp, dark, and filled with unseen terrors that Driver will certainly have to fight off.
The teaser starts with his character being awoken by a sensor alarm going off. He's made a perimeter with the sensors, a clear attempt to keep himself and a young girl (another rogue human survivor) safe while they sleep. The sensor at first blinks orange but quickly shifts to a rapidly flashing red light. Something is coming, and whatever it is, it's terrifying. A gnarly growl is heard before the teaser cut to black, and the young girl screams. Fortunately, Driver is armed with a futuristic weapon and fires away.
"65" comes from Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, the writers of "A Quiet Place," "Haunt," and the upcoming Hulu flick, "The Boogeyman," so it's safe to assume we're in for a scream of a time.
Check out the trailer for 65 here
Given the fact the only real information Sony Pictures has given anyone to work off of for the last two years has been the logline of "an astronaut crash lands on a mysterious planet only to discover he's not alone," this trailer is a godsend. Driver stars opposite youngsters Ariana Greenblatt ("Stuck in the Middle," "Love and Monsters," the upcoming "Barbie") and Chloe Coleman ("My Spy," "Gunpowder Milkshake," "Marry Me"). This is Driver's first foray into straight-faced horror territory, with the Academy Award-nominated performer's closest foray into the genre being Jim Jarmusch's zombie comedy flick, "The Dead Don't Die."
Writers/directors Scott Beck and Bryan Woods have been two of the most exciting voices in horror for the last five years, and "65" looks to continue their streak of horror success. The duo also has horror maven Sam Raimi in their corner as a producer, so they've already clearly got an auteur's seal of approval.
"65" drops in theaters on March 10, 2023.