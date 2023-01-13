There's 'No Movement At All' On Happy Death Day 3, But We Refuse To Give Up Hope [Exclusive]

The first "Happy Death Day" came out in 2017, and while some people (myself included) initially rolled their eyes at the idea of a movie that looked like a slasher movie riff on "Groundhog Day," I eventually ate crow when I actually watched it and realized it was actually pretty damn great. Writer/director Christopher Landon came back a couple of years later with "Happy Death Day 2U," an excellent follow-up that didn't simply tread the same ground, but expanded the world by introducing big sci-fi concepts and really amping up the premise in a fascinating way.

We've been keeping our fingers crossed for a third movie for years now, chronicling Landon's initial doubt that one would get made, Jason Blum's insistence that he was "working overtime" to make it happen, Landon revealing a potential working title, Landon presenting a tiny shred of hope that it might happen at Peacock, Blum saying he wanted to continue the franchise, and finally, Blum saying in 2021 that he's "not saying goodbye" to the idea just yet.

I spoke with Landon for his upcoming Netflix movie "We Have a Ghost," and while that full interview will be published later, I wanted to highlight his answer when I inevitably asked him about the status of "Happy Death Day 3." The short version? It's still not happening ... but never say never.