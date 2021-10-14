Jason Blum Keeps Teasing Happy Death Day 3, Won't Confirm It

I quite enjoyed "Happy Death Day" and I absolutely loved the even weirder "Happy Death Day 2U." The series from director Christopher Landon ("Freaky") features a star-making turn from Jessica Rothe (why she's not a bigger star yet I honestly don't know) as college student Tree Gelbman. When we first meet Tree, she's a superficial jerk, but she becomes much more sympathetic as we follow her through her plight. In the first film, she ends up stuck in a "Groundhog Day" time loop, and to make matters worse, she keeps getting killed again and again by a masked killer. The sequel took things even further, introducing the concept of alternate universes and all sorts of wild stuff. "Happy Death Day 2U" ended with a scene that sets up a third film, and Landon and Rothe have both said they want to do one more.

But it hasn't happened. Jason Blum holds all the cards here, and he's yet to give a third film a greenlight. At the same time, he's also never flat-out said a third entry will never, ever happen. And once again, in a recent interview with Collider, Blum tried to keep the hopes of fans alive. When asked about a potential "Happy Death Day 3," Blum replied:

"I have a plan. Put it this way. I'm not saying goodbye to Happy Death Day. I'll say it like that."

Boy, I hate this kind of non-answer. But hey, at least he didn't say, "Absolutely not. Never." So that's something, right?