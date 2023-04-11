Filmmaking Team Radio Silence Stepping Back From The Scream Franchise To Helm Universal Monster Movie

The film collective known as Radio Silence has more than proved they know their way around a recognizable IP, having taken the reins on the "Scream" franchise following the passing of horror maestro Wes Craven. Following their success with Paramount's slasher staple, it was announced that the group would tackle a remake of John Carpenter's genre-bending "Escape from New York" and a series adaptation of the serial killer crime drama, "The Butcher and the Wren." But now, the Radio Silence team of Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett, and Chad Villella are taking on the horror holy grail — a Universal Monster movie.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett will direct the currently untitled project with Villella producing. The script was written by Stephen Shields ("The Hole in the Ground," "Hunted") with revisions provided by frequent Radio Silence collaborator, Guy Busick. As of publication, Universal has not provided many details regarding the new project but THR posits that the film will follow in similar footsteps as Leigh Whannell's "The Invisible Man" and Chris McKay's "Renfield," where instead of a true remake of the film, Radio Silence will deliver "a unique take on legendary monster lore and will represent a fresh, new direction for how to celebrate these classic characters."

Admittedly, all of this sounds extremely exciting. Outside of the "Scream" series, Radio Silence has also delivered plenty of original scares, like their segments in "Southbound" and the "V/H/S" films, and the feature films "Devil's Due" and "Ready or Not." However, THR reports that the project was allegedly titled "Dracula's Daughter" before its current untitled status, which admittedly sounds like a cause for concern.