Escape From New York Remake Could Come From The Directors Behind Scream And Ready Or Not

"Escape from New York" is John Carpenter's gritty 1981 dystopian tale of a criminal named Snake Plissken, played by Kurt Russell, who must go into the penal colony of Manhattan to rescue the President of the United States after his plane goes down. Carpenter also made a sequel, "Escape from L.A.," in 1996, though it is significantly sillier than its predecessor and didn't exactly win the hearts of critics of audiences. The tone of "Escape from New York" is a strange one, taking itself deadly serious while also having ridiculous elements like The Duke, played by Isaac Hayes and driving a limousine with chandelier headlights. If anyone can tackle the setting, tone, and genre-bending weirdness of an "Escape from New York" remake, it might just be the team behind some of the best horror comedies in the past decade.

Radio Silence is composed of directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett, and Chad Villella, and they've done killer work in the horror genre. "Ready or Not" is a total kick in the pants that stars Samara Weaving as a shotgun-toting bride trying to survive a wicked family game, and that kind of survival against the odds narrative would work great with "Escape from New York." Actually, Weaving should play a gender-swapped Plissken in the reboot, saving the President, kicking butt, and taking names. Now that's a reboot worth doing.

The team has a lot on its plate already with a TV series in the works, but who knows?