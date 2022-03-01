Scream Directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin And Tyler Gillett's Only Option Is To Keep Taking Risks With The Franchise [Interview]

How do you guys approach working with your legacy characters and kind of just shaping that next bit of their story, showing their growth, dusting them off. What was that like, to work with them on an actor level? What was the environment like on set when you were working with them?

Matt: They were so generous. I think [with] any good actor, it's all about being generous, listening, and they're all pros and they all know these characters inside and out. So they, in the best way possible, read the script, and then they had thoughts to make it better, and to help us make it true to those characters and not do our impression of what we think they might be.

Tyler: Not a facsimile of a Gale or a Sid or a Dewey.

Matt: They wanted to make sure that this was real, that Sid was Sid, that Gale was Gale, that Dewey was Dewey. And they talked to us a lot about it. They put a lot of work into it, you know? I think it shows, I mean, hopefully, it shows. It really felt like nobody was phoning it in. They came to be like ... well, this is the next "Scream." This is the next evolution of these characters. And I think also Jamie and Guy, the writers, did such a great job of evolving these characters in a really nice way over 10 years, where they've all gone their separate ways, but now you get to see them come back together and see how that plays out. It's a real dance and it's a real tricky tightrope to walk. And I think that the script did it great. And David and Neve and Courtney really just f***ing brought it home.

Tyler: I think the thing that Guy and Jamie did, too, and that sort of seems obvious when you see the movie and it's working, but you believe that those three characters are where they're at in their lives. That ... we're not just putting them in some situation that doesn't feel like it makes logical emotional sense, given what we know they've all experienced over four movies. And that's where I think that was a real, real tricky thing to do. And it's complicated, right? Not everyone's better for what they've experienced and that, to us, is just so, so interesting and so real and so true. The way that we deal with hardship is very varied and very different from person to person, and we love that all shades of that are really represented in that trio.

Obviously, these films deal a lot with the identity of horror movies and your other horror movies are incredibly original. One of the main points that Jack Quaid's character makes at some point in this film is that "Hollywood is out of ideas." So I want to ask you guys, what other horror franchise or popular horror film would you guys want to take a stab at rebooting or remaking? What's another fantasy job for you guys?

Matt: Are you leading the witness with the, take a stab at ...

I just realized that! [Laughs]

Matt: I don't know, it's funny. We have an aversion, this is going to sound crazy, but we have an aversion to franchises and that kind of thing. Not as fans. We love them as fans, but taking it on. Because of what you're saying, we love the idea of creating a wholly original work. It's so exciting and honestly, "Scream," even up until the moment we read the script, we were like, "Oh gosh, is this the worst idea ever? Oh, my God." And then we read the script and we're like, "Oh my God, we love it. How soon can we do it?" So live and learn, things change. But I do think there's a fun thing that's happening right now with this reemergence of franchises we've loved from the past. They're being made by people who grew up with those franchises. So none of them feel like cash grabs. None of them feel like that kind of sloppy, like "Oh, whatever, it's just the next one. Who gives a s**t."

Tyler: Real love letters.

Matt: Yeah, because they're all made with love and care. So you have this whole thing ... I mean Guy, who wrote this movie, he's writing the new "Final Destination." That's public information. I can say that. Which is awesome. We know nothing about it, but we know Guy as a writer really well, and we know that he's going to give it the love and respect it deserves. So I think there's something really exciting about all of these new franchises and that they're happening parallel to the really exciting original works that are coming out. I mean, we were just talking about "Nope" coming out in a few months, and the fact that "Nope" will probably be one of the biggest movies of the year, and that it's a horror movie that is [not an] IP. That is incredible. That is the power of the genre, and that is just so special to be able to do both those things in one genre. It's unheard of.

Tyler: I think the thing that's crazy about "Scream" and how it sort of fits into this conversation in a slightly different way, is that by design, they also have to reinvent themselves. Every movie has to be a reinvention. The second that it feels like you're in retread, for some reason with "Scream" in particular, it's just like, ugh. And I think that when we were reading [the] script for the first time, we were just bracing ourselves for that feeling of "Oh God, it's just nostalgia to be nostalgia." And then, reading the script and going, "Holy s**t." It's part that, and it feels like it came out of the same amazing horror laboratory and was designed for a "Scream" fan, but it's also totally taking risks and is its own thing. What a crazy thing to achieve. And I think that, for us, is what we loved so much and ultimately I think had us feeling confident about taking on the franchise. [It's] something that has to be risky. It has to be self-aware. It has to redefine itself. That was something that was so exciting for us. We knew it'd be original for no other reason than it had to hit those marks.