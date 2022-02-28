Scream Coming To Digital Tomorrow, Blu-Ray In April

The call is coming from inside the house ... and soon, you'll be able to watch "Scream" from there, too, as the movie heads to digital very soon. Whether you can do so safely and without fear of becoming Ghostface's latest victim is another matter entirely, though. You might want to reconsider investing in that smart home security system. Just a hunch!

The late Wes Craven's brutal, hilarious, and delightfully self-aware horror franchise received new life with 2022's very straightforwardly-titled "Scream," directed by the "Ready or Not" directing duo of Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett and written by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick. Though the fifth installment in the series essentially hands the torch to a new generation of characters, much of the appeal came from bringing back the trio of fan-favorite legacy characters in Neve Campbell's expert survivalist Sidney Prescott, Courteney Cox's tough-as-nails reporter Gale Weathers, and David Arquette's lovable Dewey Riley for yet another go-around with the knife-wielding maniac(s), bent on leaving a bloody trail of bodies in the wake of another killing spree. In his review of the film, /Film's Chris Evangelista described it as:

Whatever the script lacks in plot it makes up for in humor — this is probably the funniest entry in the series, and the increase in comedy is welcomed. And fans craving kills will get their money's worth, as this is a brutal movie. Like Craven and that original film, Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett understand that the attacks need to be gruesome, and they are. There's no flinching or looking away here — every stab, every slash, every puncture is writ large and bloody across the screen.

Whether you caught the "requel" in theaters and want to relive the slasher all over again, or never had a chance to and are looking forward to experiencing it for the very first time, "Scream" is coming to digital and Blu-ray quicker than you may have thought. The film will be made available on digital tomorrow, March 1, 2022, with a physical release (and, presumably, a streaming date on Paramount+) not too far behind. Read on for all the details, including a full list of the bonus features included on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD.