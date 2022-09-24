The Radio Silence Team Is Set To Direct The Butcher & The Wren Adaptation

Radio Silence is continuing their Hollywood horror domination, and this time, they're taking it to the small screen. The directing team behind "Scream" and "Ready or Not" are teaming up with Jennifer Yale to adapt the recently-released crime novel "The Butcher & The Wren" as a television series. Yale will serve as its showrunner, while Radio Silence (Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett, and Chad Villella) will direct the episodes. Elisabeth Murdoch, Stacey Snider, and Jane Featherstone are expected to produce the series under their production banner Sister.

"The Butcher & The Wren" was written by Alaina Urquhart and follows a cat-and-mouse game between a mysterious serial killer and accomplished medical examiner Wren Muller. The killer seems to be obsessed with experimenting on their victims, leaving Wren unable to solve the case. When the killer decides to get riskier in their butcherings, the doctor is forced to play a twisted game in order to find justice.

In a statement, Urquhart expressed excitement in seeing her work come to the screen:

"I couldn't have asked for better partners than the amazing team at Sister. And I've been such a fan of both Jennifer Yale and the Radio Silence team for a long time–from Jennifer Yale's brilliant writing on 'Dexter' to Radio Silence's 'Scream' relaunch, their work speaks for itself. 'The Butcher & The Wren' could not be in better hands. I can't wait to see their dark, twisted vision come to life."