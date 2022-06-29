See Season 3 Trailer: As Sight Returns, The Real Battle Begins

"See" looks like a sprawling epic with creative world-building and one stellar cast, but the premise might be a bit too bizarre to hook potential new fans. "See" is ending with season 3, hopefully bringing the series to a close for those who have stuck with it since the beginning. As cool as everything looks, there's also a constant nagging at the back of my mind about how and why an entire blind society does things in ways that seeing people would. It's just weird.

For those who can get past odd little thoughts like "Why do they decorate their clothes if they can't see them?," the final chapter of "See" looks to be pretty intense. Momoa and Bautista are two fantastic performers who also happen to be giant badasses, and the rest of the cast is great too. Returning alongside Momoa are the rest of the ensemble cast, including Olivia Cheng, Hera Hilmar, Christian Camargo, Archie Madekwe, Sylvia Hoeks, Nesta Cooper, Tom Mison, Eden Epstein, Michael Raymond-James, and David Hewlett.

At the end of season 3, Voss defeated his brother and went to live as a hermit in the forest in order to protect his family. Unfortunately, the Trivantians have developed a new weapon that could destroy everything he holds dear, and so he must return to his home village of Paya to protect his people from extermination once more. "See" comes from showrunner Jonathan Tropper, best known for his work on the Cinemax series "Warrior." It is executive produced by Tropper, Steven Knight, Francis Lawrence, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Jim Rowe, Jennifer Yale, and Anders Engström.

Season 3 of "See" will premiere on Apple TV+ on August 26, 2022.